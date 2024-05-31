ARTICLE
31 May 2024

Matheson: Cyber Bulletin May 2024

Matheson

Matheson logo
Brought to you by our Digital Economy Group (DEG), our latest edition focuses on...
Ireland Technology
Welcome to Matheson's Latest Cyber Bulletin

Brought to you by our Digital Economy Group (DEG), our latest edition focuses on:

  • The new AI Act and the implications for cybersecurity in the digital age
  • Reporting obligations in the context of cyber incidents
  • Breaches of privacy claims and current trends in compensation
  • New cyber requirements in M&A deals
  • NIS2 essential and important information

Looking ahead, we take a closer look at cyber legislation on the horizon 2024 and 2025. Please contact any of our DEG partners or your usual contact to find out more about our cyber offering.

You can access our latest bulletin here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

