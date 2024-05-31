Matheson: Cyber Bulletin May 2024

Welcome to Matheson's Latest Cyber Bulletin

Brought to you by our Digital Economy Group (DEG), our latest edition focuses on:

The new AI Act and the implications for cybersecurity in the digital age

Reporting obligations in the context of cyber incidents

Breaches of privacy claims and current trends in compensation

New cyber requirements in M&A deals

NIS2 essential and important information

Looking ahead, we take a closer look at cyber legislation on the horizon 2024 and 2025. Please contact any of our DEG partners or your usual contact to find out more about our cyber offering. You can access our latest bulletin here.

