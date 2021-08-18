Matheson recently advised IQ-EQ Group, a global funds and institutional investment manager, on its acquisition of Green Bay Acquisitions Limited, the holding company of Davy Global Fund Management ("DGFM"), the trading group for Davy's fund management business in Ireland and Luxembourg.

IQ-EQ Group were advised by a cross-departmental Matheson team led by Corporate M&A partners, Sandra Lord and Brian McCloskey, Investment Funds senior associate, Eunan Hession and Corporate associate, Una Donovan.

IQ-EQ Group is an established provider of one of the most comprehensive service offerings to alternative fund managers globally. They have been active in Ireland for over 30 years, providing a full range of corporate administration and structured finance solutions from its offices in Dublin and Shannon, and launched a dedicated funds business in the Republic of Ireland in March of this year.

Davy Global Fund Management (DGFM) is part of Davy Group, one of Ireland's largest domestic financial services businesses. Since its inception in 1926 Davy Group has maintained its reputation as a recognised leader in investment management. With 83 employees working in offices across Dublin, London and Luxembourg, DGFM offers fund management services to private clients, small businesses, corporations and institutional investors around the world. The acquisition of DGFM by IQ-EQ is part of a wider sale of the Davy Group business.

Brian McCloskey, Matheson corporate partner commented:"We were delighted to advise IQ-EQ on what is a strategically important and exciting acquisition and to allow them to further develop their footprint in Ireland. We have recently advised on a number of acquisitions in the financial regulation space and only see this market continuing to expand both domestically and globally."

Sandra Lord, Matheson corporate partner commented:"This transaction represents a strong platform for IQ-EQ to further grow their business both in Ireland and more globally and we were delighted to assist in making this a smooth and efficient value add for them."

Originally published 27 July 2021

