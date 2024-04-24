The government published the long-awaited Automatic Enrolment Retirement Savings System Bill 2024 on Friday 5 April 2024. This Bill will impact every business in the country which has employees.

On Wednesday 24 April, the Arthur Cox Pensions Group, with input from our colleagues in the Employment Group, will hold a hybrid seminar (both in person and online) to discuss what we have learned from the Bill. The focus of this event will be on the main aspects of the Bill relevant to employers and what they need to know to get their businesses ready for pensions auto-enrolment. This event will cover what the Bill says about:

Which employees will be caught by the auto-enrolment system;

Which employees will be exempt from the auto-enrolment system;

What you need to consider if you currently operate an occupational pension scheme or PRSA;

What decisions you need to make to get auto-enrolment ready; and

What the ramifications are for non-compliance.

Please note space at this seminar is limited.

