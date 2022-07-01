Just last month, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability Integration and Youth made regulations requiring certain employers to publish information in relation to the gender pay gap in their organisations. In addition, employers will be required to publish the measures taken by them to eliminate or reduce the gender pay gap. With the spotlight being shone on different levels of pay between men and women in the workplace, should similar consideration be given to differing levels of pensions coverage in the workplace?

Sarah McCague, Partner, Pensions, is joined by Daniel Watters, Senior Associate, Pensions, to discuss the gender pensions gap, what the law says on the topic and whether the advent of auto-enrolment is likely to improve the situation.

self Arthur Cox LLP · The Gender Pensions Gap

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.