European Union:
IORP II (Podcast)
18 February 2022
Arthur Cox
The European Union (Occupational Pension Schemes) Regulations
2021 known as the IORP II Regulations were signed into Irish law on
22 April 2021. These regulations fully transpose the requirements
of the European IORP II directive into Irish law.
The IORP II Regulations are set to change the landscape of how
Irish occupational pension schemes are operated and governed.
In this audio briefing, Sarah McCague, Partner in our Pensions Group,
will be talking about some of the key documents that trustees of
occupational pension schemes need to get in place to ensure IORP II
compliance in accordance with the Pensions Authority's
timeline.
