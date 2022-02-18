The European Union (Occupational Pension Schemes) Regulations 2021 known as the IORP II Regulations were signed into Irish law on 22 April 2021. These regulations fully transpose the requirements of the European IORP II directive into Irish law.

The IORP II Regulations are set to change the landscape of how Irish occupational pension schemes are operated and governed.

In this audio briefing, Sarah McCague, Partner in our Pensions Group, will be talking about some of the key documents that trustees of occupational pension schemes need to get in place to ensure IORP II compliance in accordance with the Pensions Authority's timeline.