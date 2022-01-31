A reminder for all the trustees of occupational pension schemes - don't forget that your Annual Compliance Statement (ACS) for 2021 needs to be signed by 31 January 2022. There is no need to file this year's ACS with the Pensions Authority - although the Authority may request sight of it as part of its ongoing supervisory activity.

The form of the 2021 ACS is available at:

https://www.pensionsauthority.ie/en/news_press/news_press_archive/information_on_own-risk_assessment_timing_and_2021_annual_compliance_statement.html

