State Aid - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, May 2024

DECARBONISATION OF INDUSTRIAL PROCESSES

The European Commission approved a €2.2 billion German scheme to support investment in the decarbonisation of industrial production processes in Germany. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework and will be open to companies that currently rely on fossil fuels for their production processes. Eligible projects must reduce emissions by at least 40%. Further information can be found here.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE PLANT

The Commission found that Slovakia's €267 million measure in favour of Volvo Cars is in line with EU State aid rules. The plant is expected to have an initial capacity of approximately 250,000 electric vehicles per year. Further information can be found here.

RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION AND STORAGE

The Commission approved measures worth €1 billion to support two projects for the generation and storage of renewable energy in Greece, expected to increase the annual net renewable energy in the Greek electricity mix by approximately 1.2 TWh. Further information can be found here.

COMMISSION APPROVES STATE AID TO SUPPORT CONSTRUCTION OF NUCLEAR POWER PLANT

The Commission approved a Czech support measure for the construction and operation of a new nuclear power plant, expected to be commissioned in 2036 and become operational in 2038. Further information can be found here.

