ARTICLE
17 May 2024

New Guidance On Deployment Of Renewable Energy

AC
Arthur Cox
Contributor
Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore
The European Commission published new and updated guidance for Member States to accelerate deployment of renewable energy.
European Union Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Niamh McGovern
Photo of Danielle Conaghan
Photo of Aaron Boyle
Photo of Jacinta Conway
Photo of James Downey
Photo of Sarah Barrett
Photo of Jeanie Kelly
Photo of Grainne O'Callaghan
Person photo placeholder
Photo of Rachel O'Callaghan
Photo of Katrina Donnelly
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The European Commission published new and updated guidance for Member States to accelerate deployment of renewable energy. The guidance relates to implementation of the obligations imposed on Member States under the revised Renewable Energy Directive. The guidance is as follows:

Permit-granting procedures and renewables acceleration areas

Renewable energy auction design

The guidance identifies ways to improve planning and permitting procedures and examples of good practice. The Commission states that, in particular, Member States should ensure that all network development projects enjoy the status of the highest national significance possible, where such status exists in national law, with all associated advantages in any administrative or legal proceedings. Member States should implement long-term network planning and anticipatory investment consistent with the planned expansion of renewable energy production capacities, taking into account future demand and the objective of climate neutrality.

Guidance also sets out data requirements when choosing areas to designate as renewables acceleration areas. Member States should swiftly remove regulatory barriers, identify data gaps and ensure early involvement of relevant stakeholders.

The guidance also sets out the elements in renewable energy auction design. It looks at use of non-price criteria, including in the areas of quality, contribution to supply chain resilience, environmental sustainability and innovation. Companies may seek EU-wide information on auctions via the Union Renewable Development Platform.

The Staff Working documents provide more detailed guidance on implementation of the relevant provisions of the Renewable Energy Directive.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Niamh McGovern
Niamh McGovern
Photo of Danielle Conaghan
Danielle Conaghan
Photo of Aaron Boyle
Aaron Boyle
Photo of Jacinta Conway
Jacinta Conway
Photo of James Downey
James Downey
Photo of Sarah Barrett
Sarah Barrett
Photo of Jeanie Kelly
Jeanie Kelly
Photo of Grainne O'Callaghan
Grainne O'Callaghan
Person photo placeholder
Gillian Carragher
Photo of Rachel O'Callaghan
Rachel O'Callaghan
Photo of Katrina Donnelly
Katrina Donnelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
17 May 2024

New Guidance On Deployment Of Renewable Energy

European Union Energy and Natural Resources
Contributor
Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More