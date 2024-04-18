RENEWABLE HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

The European Commission approved a €350 million German scheme to boost renewable hydrogen production through the European Hydrogen Bank's "Auctions-as-a-Service" tool. Germany intends to support the construction of up to 90MW of electrolysis capacity, targeting the production of 75,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen by 2030. Further information can be found here.

RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION AND STORAGE PROJECTS

The Commission sanctioned a €1 billion Greek scheme to support two renewable energy projects focused on constructing photovoltaic units with thermal storage, and lithium-ion battery energy storage. The projects are expected to boost annual renewable energy production by 1.2 TWh and enhance grid stability. Further information can be found here.

BIOMASS AND RENEWABLE HYDROGEN FOR ENERGY AND FUEL PRODUCTION

The Commission endorsed a €900 million French initiative to support companies investing in biomass and renewable hydrogen for energy and fuel production. Under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework, the aid will facilitate investments in biomass-derived heat and fuels, as well as liquid fuels from biomass and renewable hydrogen. Projects must be completed within 36 months, and aid will cover part of the eligible investment costs. Further information can be found here.

ONSHORE WIND AND SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC INSTALLATIONS.

The Commission approved Romania's €3 billion initiative to support onshore wind and solar photovoltaic installations. Aid will be granted through competitive bidding. Further information can be found here.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.