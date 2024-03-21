Ireland:
March 2024: Energy Updates
Keep up to date with energy regulatory developments in Ireland
in our March energy horizon scanner. Current
developments include consultation on the RESS 4 auction, the
closing date of which is extended to 28 March 2024. In offshore
renewable energy development, two ongoing consultations look at
treatment of grid development costs (for merchant Phase 1 projects
and Phase 2 projects). We are also following development of the
EU's Nature Restoration Law as the Parliament agrees its
approach. There will be more to explore around how it interacts
with renewable energy deployment, as well as with development of
infrastructure more generally.
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
