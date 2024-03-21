ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Keep up to date with energy regulatory developments in Ireland in our March energy horizon scanner. Current developments include consultation on the RESS 4 auction, the closing date of which is extended to 28 March 2024. In offshore renewable energy development, two ongoing consultations look at treatment of grid development costs (for merchant Phase 1 projects and Phase 2 projects). We are also following development of the EU's Nature Restoration Law as the Parliament agrees its approach. There will be more to explore around how it interacts with renewable energy deployment, as well as with development of infrastructure more generally.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.