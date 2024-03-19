The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) published on Friday 8 March its policy paper "Powering Prosperity, Ireland's Offshore Wind Industrial Strategy" (the Strategy), aimed at maximising the economic benefits of achieving Ireland and Europe's offshore renewable energy (ORE) targets.

It is available here or on the DETE's website.

Background:

The plan for a national industrial strategy for offshore wind energy (OWE) was announced in May 2023. In October 2023, DETE invited submissions to a public consultation on the Strategy. That consultation closed on 7 November 2023.

Aims & Objectives of the Strategy:

The goals of the Strategy include ensuring Ireland captures a significant proportion of the value of the supply chain required to deliver an OWE sector of scale as well as maximising the economic benefit associated with the various routes to market for this renewable energy.

The overarching objective of the Strategy is to set out a pathway to capture the full economic development and investment opportunities arising from Ireland's offshore ambitions and deliver that economic benefit for all of Ireland. These ambitions include the delivery of 5GW of grid-connected OWE as well as a further 2GW of non-grid connected capacity of OWE to be in development by 2030.

Our full digest of the contents of the Strategy will follow shortly.

Contributed by James Curtis

