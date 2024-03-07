The public consultation period for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communication (DECC)'s offshore renewable energy (ORE) Future Framework Policy Statement has now closed.

The ORE Future Framework Policy Statement 2024

The public consultation aimed to gather stakeholder feedback on aspects of the ORE Future Framework Policy Statement. This policy document will establish an over-arching framework for the development of offshore wind in Ireland's territorial seawaters and exclusive economic zone.

Ireland's Post 2030 Ambitions

This Future Framework Policy Statement will outline Ireland's ORE ambitions for the post-2030 period, the key processes to ensure successful deployment, and a pathway to maximise economic benefits to Ireland. The ultimate goal of the framework is to deliver 20GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040; and at least 37 GW in total by 2050 (in accordance with Ireland's agreed North Seas Energy Cooperation (NSEC) targets). The draft Future Framework Policy Statement, which formed the basis for the public consultation (and can be found here) sets out twenty-one "Action Items" (some of which are ongoing) including future directions and intergovernmental dependencies that will be addressed through subsequent policies to develop and initiate the long-term, plan-led approach to Ireland's ORE future.

Next Steps

Following on from the public consultation process, the draft Future Framework Policy Statement will be finalised and submitted for Government approval. It is expected that publication will occur by the end of Q1 2024.

Additional details are set out on the relevant DECC web page.

