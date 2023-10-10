When Northern Ireland's Climate Change Act came onto the statute books in 2022, it was poised to be a recognised leader in the national drive for Net Zero on greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The aim is for 80 percent of NI's electricity to come from renewables by 2030. Is NI on track to deliver this? We recently sponsored a roundtable with Insider in Belfast, where a group of industry, policy and regulatory experts met to discuss what's happening on the ground today, whether projects are meeting the challenge and how business are getting involved.
