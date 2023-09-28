RESS 3 is the third auction held under the Irish Government's Renewable Electricity Support Scheme. See our recap of RESS here.

Provisional Results

EirGrid has now published the provisional results of the RESS 3 auction.

Statistics to note arising from the provisional results, include:

1. A total of 36 projects applied to participate in the RESS 3 qualification process. Of these applications, 33 projects qualified, one project did not qualify and two projects formally withdrew from the process.

2. The strike price for the provisionally successful applicant was €100.47/MWh, which is a slight increase on the RESS 2 price of €97.87/MWh.

3. Of the qualifying projects, 23 bids have been provisionally designated as successful, consisting of 20 solar projects (with a total capacity of 497.6MW) and 3 onshore wind projects (with a total capacity of 148.4MW).

The list of provisionally successful applicants can be viewed here.

Next Steps

The following are the next steps in the RESS 3 auction process:

1. Disgruntled applicants have two days to submit a Notice of Dissatisfaction to the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications if they feel EirGrid, the TSO, has not applied the RESS 3 terms and conditions correctly.

2. EirGrid will submit the Provisional Auction Results to the Minister for approval.

3. The Minister will then consider the Provisional Auction Results, the Auction Monitor report, and any Notices of Dissatisfaction submitted by qualified applicants in respect of a Provisional Auction Result.

4. The Final Auction Results will be issued on 9 October.

5. A notice of award is to be issued to each successful project on 16 October 2023.

Contributed by

Colm Booth, Matthew Smith

