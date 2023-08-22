The Department of Environment, Climate, and Communications has today (18 August 2023) opened its Private Wires Consultation for submissions from the public.

This is an important step in the process towards the development of a national Private Wires policy for Ireland.

Private wire arrangements are where an electricity generator and a demand user are able to create a physical connection for their own internal dedicated supply of electricity, thus by-passing the public distribution network, but are not located on the same property. ESB exclusively own the national grid infrastructure in Ireland and private wire supply arrangements (which bypass the national grid) are not currently permissible under Irish legislation. Private wires are permitted in several EU jurisdictions and the UK, with Belfast International Airport purchasing solar energy via a private wire connection.

The development of a policy on Private Wires has been a goal of both the Climate Action Plan 2021 and Climate Action Plan 2023. The responses to this consultation will help shape the design and delivery of a national Private Wires policy, which will be launched in 2024.

Closing Date for Submissions

The closing date for submissions is Friday 13 October 2023.

The consultation questions, including instructions for submission, are available here: https://www.gov.ie/en/consultation/63e1c-private-wires-consultation/

