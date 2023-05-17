Reform of the EU gas regulatory framework continues as the EU seeks to create the conditions to enable energy transition.

We last checked in on progress in April here. Developments since then are set out below.

Internal Market in Renewable and Natural Gas and Hydrogen

Our last update indicated that the Council had adopted its negotiating position and that negotiations with the Parliament would begin. Since then, the Parliament has published briefings summarising the changes the recast Regulation and Directive would bring, available here and here.

Methane Emissions in the Energy Sector

Two committees of the European Parliament (ENVI and ITRE) have reported on the draft Regulation to reduce methane emissions in the energy sector. Proposed amendments include a new provision to provide for EU and national methane emissions reduction targets. They also seek to strengthen standards and obligations around leak detection and repairs, as well as venting, zero-emitting and flaring.

F-gases and Ozone Depleting Substances

Trilogue negotiations are to begin on two Regulations to further restrict use of fluorinated gases and ozone depleting substances to ensure that this area is regulated in line with Paris Agreement and Fit for 55 targets. This will impact products used in heat pumps and switchgear devices in power systems. Further information is available here.

