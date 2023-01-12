As significant EU legislation nears finalisation, we look at latest progress.

We initially summarised the Fit for 55 and REPowerEU packages here and here and checked in on progress last month here.

Accelerating & Mainstreaming Renewable Energy

Political agreement was reached on the mechanism requiring Member States to submit a chapter on REPowerEU in Recovery and Resilience Plans to receive relevant funding. Scope of the chapter includes deployment of renewable energy and addressing internal and cross-border transmission and distribution bottlenecks. Further information is available here and here.

The Commission and other stakeholders have launched the European Solar PV Industry Alliance to mitigate supply risk including by boosting manufacturing capacity.

Gas – Internal Markets

The Council published a progress report on the proposed Regulation and Directive on the internal markets in renewable and natural gases and hydrogen. It summarises issues raised so far including unbundling of hydrogen network operators, hydrogen market design and timing of the end of the transition phase, tariff discounts, and requirements around blending. The Parliament ITRE Committee report is awaited.

Gas – Methane Emissions Reduction

The Council agreed its general approach to negotiations on the proposed Regulation to reduce methane emissions in the energy sector. The Parliament's ENVI and ITRE Committees are expected to adopt their report on 1 March 2023, following which it will be considered at a plenary session of the Parliament. Further information is available here.

Gas – Market Intervention

Ministers formally adopted the Council Regulation on enhancing solidarity through better coordination of gas purchases, exchanges of gas across borders and reliable price benchmarks, which we looked at previously here. Further information is available here.

Ministers reached political agreement on the Council Regulation establishing a market correction mechanism to protect citizens and the economy against excessively high prices. It will be published in the OJEU and enter into force on 1 February 2023 (with the dynamic bidding limit applying from 15 February 2023) and apply for one year. Further information is available here.

Revision of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme

Revisions to the EU ETS Directive were politically agreed by the institutions. The intent is to reduce emissions in EU ETS sectors by 62% by 2030 compared to 2005. (Current legislation was based on a 43% reduction.) The EU ETS will also be expanded to shipping and aviation.

From 2027, a new, separate emissions trading system will apply to suppliers of fuel to buildings and transport.

Proceeds will contribute to a Social Climate Fund. The next step is formal adoption by the Council and Parliament, followed by publication in the OJEU. Further information is available here and here.

Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

The CBAM has been politically agreed. It is meant to complement the EU ETS by requiring companies importing goods from outside the EU to purchase CBAM certificates. The certificates will reflect the difference between the carbon price in the country of production and the price of carbon allowances in the EU ETS.

In scope goods include cement, iron, steel, aluminium, fertilisers, electricity and hydrogen but there is a longer term goal of including all goods by 2030. A final text is not yet available, but presumably applicability of the CBAM to goods imported from the UK to Ireland will require consideration.

A transitional phase, starting on 1 October 2023, imposes reporting obligations on direct emissions embedded in certain imported goods. Phasing in of the CBAM will coincide with phasing out of the allocation of free allowances under the EU ETS, which is intended to curb carbon leakage. A full implementation phase will impose obligations to purchase CBAM certificates and will include indirect emissions.

The next step is formal adoption by the Council and Parliament, followed by publication in the OJEU. Further information is available here and here.

Relevant to the aviation sector is formal adoption of the Decision on the notification of CORSIA offsetting requirements. The Decision inserts a temporary mechanism in the EU ETS Directive to facilitate Member States' notifications of offsetting requirements for 2021, pending implementation of the above updates to the EU ETS. Further information is available here.

Batteries

The proposal for a Regulation concerning batteries and waste batteries has been politically agreed. Further information is available here.

Just Transition

The Commission approved Ireland's Territorial Just Transition Plan, facilitating Just Transition Fund investment in the Midlands for several purposes including diversification away from peat production and peat electricity generation. Approval also allows for financing under InvestEU and the Public Sector Loan Facility for Just Transition.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.