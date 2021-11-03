A Matheson team, led by Garret Farrelly, Head of Energy, Natural Resources and Utilities and Owen Collins, senior associate, advised Ørsted on the recently announced corporate power purchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson (J&J). Under this agreement, Ørsted will supply J&J's Irish operations with renewable energy generated by wind farms in Kilgarvan, Co. Kerry and Booltiagh, Co. Clare for a period of eight years.

Welcoming the announcement, Garret Farrelly said:

"It was great to work again with our valued client Ørsted on this deal and to help them to support J&J's goal of ensuring that their Irish operations are powered by renewables. We continue to see significant activity in the Irish Corporate PPA market as companies are increasingly looking to decarbonise their operations through Corporate PPAs and other methods. Matheson has advised on the vast majority of Corporate PPAs announced in the Irish market and I believe that our role on this deal further illustrates our position as the leading energy team in the Irish market."

