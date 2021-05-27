Matheson's Projects and Infrastructure and Energy, Utilities and Natural Resources groups have prepared a brief update on the Irish sustainable energy and infrastructure pipeline in Ireland, with a particular focus on hydrogen, district heating, public transport, battery storage, system services, renewable subsidies, solar, corporate PPAs and green financing.

Major investments are on the horizon, but for the first time, the main focus is on projects which help us to create a sustainable economy.

With contributions from Conor Blennerhassett, Owen Collins and Seán Scally.

Originally published 08/04/2021 .

