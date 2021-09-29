The Central Bank of Ireland has published its September Insurance Newsletter and some of the topics included are:
- Use of Telematics in the Private Motor Insurance Sector
- Recovery Planning Requirements
- Consultation on the Development of a National Resolution Framework for (Re)Insurers
- Amendments to the Motor Insurance Directive
- Requirements under the Whistleblowing Directive
- EIOPA's Natural Catastrophe Dashboard
- EIOPA Methodological Paper on incorporating climate risk in the SII standard formula
- EIOPA Report on non-life underwriting and pricing in light of climate change
https://www.centralbank.ie/docs/default-source/regulation/industry-market-sectors/insurance-reinsurance/solvency-ii/communications/insurance-quarterly-news/the-insurance-quarterly---september-2021.pdf?sfvrsn=2
Open Consultations
- CP143 - Consultation on Proposals to Address Differential Pricing: Deadline 20/10/2021
- CP144 - Guidance on the Use of Service Companies for Staffing Purposes in the Insurance Sector: Deadline 06/11/2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.