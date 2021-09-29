ARTICLE

The Central Bank of Ireland has published its September Insurance Newsletter and some of the topics included are:

Use of Telematics in the Private Motor Insurance Sector

Recovery Planning Requirements

Consultation on the Development of a National Resolution Framework for (Re)Insurers

Amendments to the Motor Insurance Directive

Requirements under the Whistleblowing Directive

EIOPA's Natural Catastrophe Dashboard

EIOPA Methodological Paper on incorporating climate risk in the SII standard formula

EIOPA Report on non-life underwriting and pricing in light of climate change

https://www.centralbank.ie/docs/default-source/regulation/industry-market-sectors/insurance-reinsurance/solvency-ii/communications/insurance-quarterly-news/the-insurance-quarterly---september-2021.pdf?sfvrsn=2

Open Consultations

CP143 - Consultation on Proposals to Address Differential Pricing: Deadline 20/10/2021

CP144 - Guidance on the Use of Service Companies for Staffing Purposes in the Insurance Sector: Deadline 06/11/2021

