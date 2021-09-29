The Central Bank of Ireland has published its September Insurance Newsletter and some of the topics included are: 

  • Use of Telematics in the Private Motor Insurance Sector
  • Recovery Planning Requirements
  • Consultation on the Development of a National Resolution Framework for (Re)Insurers
  • Amendments to the Motor Insurance Directive
  • Requirements under the Whistleblowing Directive
  • EIOPA's Natural Catastrophe Dashboard
  • EIOPA Methodological Paper on incorporating climate risk in the SII standard formula
  • EIOPA Report on non-life underwriting and pricing in light of climate change

https://www.centralbank.ie/docs/default-source/regulation/industry-market-sectors/insurance-reinsurance/solvency-ii/communications/insurance-quarterly-news/the-insurance-quarterly---september-2021.pdf?sfvrsn=2

Open Consultations

  • CP143 - Consultation on Proposals to Address Differential Pricing: Deadline 20/10/2021
  • CP144 - Guidance on the Use of Service Companies for Staffing Purposes in the Insurance Sector: Deadline 06/11/2021

