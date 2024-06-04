ARTICLE
4 June 2024

Podcast - Redundancy Related Dismissals

William Fry

As part of William Fry's Employment Miniseries, in this episode Ben Conway and Ellen O'Duffy of our Employment and Benefits Group discuss redundancies.
This episode explains the processes for implementing individual and collective redundancies, the associated risks for non-compliance with such processes, redundancy payments, and provide top tips for employers to follow when implementing redundancies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

