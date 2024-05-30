Real Estate Development

Planning and Development Bill

The Planning and Development Bill has completed Committee Stage in the Oireachtas. It will now move to Report Stage where amendments arising out of Committee Stage are considered.

The Bill aims to enhance clarity, improve consistency, and increase confidence in the Irish planning system. Some core changes include:

the introduction of statutory timelines for decision-making;

new long-term strategic development plans which will last for 10 years;

reform of planning judicial review, including the removal of the leave application process, the introduction of statutory judicial review timelines and a revised legal costs system, which includes a legal costs scheme;

empowering the courts to order decision makers to correct errors in permissions instead of quashing them; and

new provisions for Urban Development Zones to facilitate strategic development and regeneration initiatives in designated areas.

Amended Building Regulations

Two new sets of Building Regulations have been made, relating to fire safety and the protection of workers from health risks.

S.I. No. 108/2024 - Building Regulations (Part B Amendment) Regulations 2024: These regulations amend the Building Regulations 1997 by updating fire safety requirements for buildings other than dwelling houses, add definitions for building types and amend the list of building uses where a material change is deemed to take place.

S.I. No. 122/2024 - Safety, Health and Welfare at Work (Carcinogens, Mutagens and Reprotoxic Substances) Regulations 2024: These regulations have been made to give effect to Directive (EU) 2022/431 on the protection of workers from the risks related to exposure to carcinogens or mutagens at work. They apply where carcinogens, mutagens or reprotoxic substances are present or may be present at the workplace.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.