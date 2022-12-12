The Cabinet approved proposals for a short-term tourism letting register yesterday. The Government hopes to have legislation enacted by the end of March 2023 to underpin the new registration system.

Currently under the Planning and Development Act 2000 (Exempted Development) (No. 2) Regulations 2019, planning permission for change of use to short-term letting in rent pressure zones (RPZs) must be obtained for the letting of non-principal private residences or principal private residences for more than 90 days a year.

The Planning and Development, Maritime and Valuation (Amendment) Act 2022 introduced further reform in the short-term rental market by requiring that, for an initial period of six months from 1 September 2022 (which can be extended by the Minister (subject to approval by Dáil Éireann and Seanad Éireann) where he or she is satisfied that it is necessary to address an acute shortage of long-term rental accommodation in RPZs), online platforms are not permitted to advertise properties in RPZs which do not have the requisite planning permission or which are not exempted development. Read the Department of Housing's July press release here.

Work is ongoing in the Department of Tourism on establishing the new registration system requiring short-term and holiday-lets for periods of up to 21 days to register with Fáilte Ireland.

It remains to be seen whether these measures will achieve the Government's aim to bring more homes back into to the long-term rental market in RPZs in 2023 and beyond.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.