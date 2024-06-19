Transport - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, June 2024

The Parliament has adopted the new TEN-T Regulation. Once adopted by Council, it will be published in the OJEU, following which it will enter into force.

EU

Trans-European Transport Network

The Parliament has adopted the new TEN-T Regulation. Once adopted by Council, it will be published in the OJEU, following which it will enter into force. It is available in several parts here and further information is available here. The Regulation provides for Projects of Common Interest in the transport sector. It provides for development and modernisation of infrastructure in three phases: along the core network to 2030, the extended network to 2040, and the comprehensive network to 2050. It aims to drive delivery of the network, taking into account sustainability, the available financial resources of Member States, and the investment needs for infrastructure development.

Heavy-duty Vehicles

The Council adopted a Regulation to amend Regulation (EU) 2019/1242 on strengthening the CO2 emission performance standards for new heavy-duty vehicles. It will soon be published in the OJEU and enter into law. Further information is available here.

Aviation

The Alliance for Zero-Emission Aviation launched its vision on enabling hydrogen and electricity-powered flights in Europe. It targets 36 to 68% of intra-EU flights to be operated by hydrogen and electricity-powered aircrafts by 2050. Further information is available here.

Infrastructure Charges

Ireland is one of several States which has not communicated full transposition of Directive (EU) 2022/362, which extends the rules in Directive 1999/62/EC to include passenger cars and small heavy-duty vehicles. This is the 'Eurovignette' Directive, which sets common rules on distance-based charges (tolls) and time-based user charges (vignettes) for the use of road infrastructure.

IRELAND

Climate Action Plan 2024

The Government approved the annual update to the Climate Action Plan and Annex of Actions, available here. Actions in the Transport section include roll out of key element of the EV Infrastructure Strategy. Steps identified as necessary in 2024 include enabling and grid connection works to support achievement of AFIR requirements. It is also indicated that a consultation on a national ports policy will be completed.

EV Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2025

Policies have been published to complement the EV Infrastructure Strategy. They are an EV Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2025 and a draft Regional and Local EV Charging Network Plan, undergoing consultation until 19 July 2024.

DART+

The Government approved the DART+ Coastal North rail project to enter the planning system. Further information is available here.

Aviation

The Department of Transport is developing a Sustainable Aviation Fuel Policy Roadmap to be delivered by the end of 2024. Further information is available here.

Active Travel

The NTA developed new equality guidance for active travel schemes.

Transport Infrastructure in Buildings

The Department of Transport announced a grant to support installation of EV charging infrastructure in existing apartments.

