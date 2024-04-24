ARTICLE

We looked in a briefing here – Electric Vehicle Charging: New Obligations – Arthur Cox LLP – at the new obligations for operators, owners, mobility service providers, and Member States under the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (EU) 2023/1804.

The European Commission has now published questions and answers on Article 5 where many key, but not all, obligations on operators of publicly accessible recharging points are concentrated. The questions and answers are available here: Questions and Answers on the Regulation on the deployment of alternative fuels Infrastructure (EU 2023/1804) – European Commission (europa.eu).

As in Ireland, the Regulation is raising queries in Member States across the EU. This is not surprising given that it brings into play a significant new level of regulation for the renewable mobility sector.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.