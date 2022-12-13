In episode one our host Craig Sowman, Partner and head of the Sports and Entertainment Group, is joined by colleagues, Derek Hegarty, Partner and Patrick Murphy, Senior Associate.

On the show they will look at the recent decision of the High Court in proceedings between the Corporate Enforcement Authority and the FAI, to which its former CEO, John Delaney is a notice party.

self

William Fry LLP · Ep - 1 Legal Professional Privilege: John Delaney & the Corporate Enforcement Authority

