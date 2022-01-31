To coincide with International Data Protection Day 2022, Matheson is pleased to share their latest Data Protection, Privacy and Cyber Security Bulletin, an engaging round up of key recent developments and latest insights from our expert team to help you prepare for, react to and recover from a cyber attack or other data security incident in your business.

In this edition, our expert team highlight:

the latest guidance from the EDPB on examples of data breaches;

the data protection risks and challenges to be addressed to support remote working; and

the cyber security challenges and opportunities raised by artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

