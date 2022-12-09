It was announced yesterday, 5 December 2022, that the commencement date for the Sunrise Period will be delayed from 1 January until 1 March 2023. From this later date it will be possible to file an opt-out of existing European patents from the jurisdiction of the Unified Patent Court (UPC). The additional time will allow future users to prepare themselves for the strong authentication which will be required to access the Case Management System (CMS) and to sign documents. Further detailed information on the authentication process is available on the UPC 's website. The website contains an initial list of service providers who meet the UPC's required technical standards.

Filing an Opt-Out

The option to file an opt-out is not yet available. Any link to the UPC's CMS will lead to a test site, which allows users to lodge a test application to opt-out a patent. Once the Sunrise Period is imminent, test applications lodged on the CMS will be discarded, and a fresh application must be lodged to register an effective opt-out.

Register as a representative

Similarly, the option to register as a representative before the UPC has yet to be made available. The possibility to register as a representative will be available as of the start of the Sunrise Period.

