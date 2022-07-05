On 28 June 2022, the Government issued a press release reaffirming its commitment to hold a referendum to enable Ireland to participate in the Unitary Patent and Unified Patent Court (UPC). The press release lists the benefits of having a single unified court. The referendum is to be held next year at the earliest. Our previous insights into the UPC can be found here, here, here, here and here.

