Ireland:
Ireland To Hold Referendum To Participate In The Single Unitary Patent And Unified Patent Court
On 28 June 2022, the Government issued a press release reaffirming its
commitment to hold a referendum to enable Ireland to participate in
the Unitary Patent and Unified Patent Court (UPC).
The press release lists the benefits of having a single unified
court. The referendum is to be held next year at the earliest. Our
previous insights into the UPC can be found here, here, here, here and here.
