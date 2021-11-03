Harmonisation of patent protection and enforcement in Europe

The commencement of a new unified patent system in 2022 is set to revolutionise the EU's patent protection regime. While EU regulations establishing the Unitary Patent system entered into force in 2013, they will only apply when the Unified Patent Court ("UPC") Agreement has been ratified by 13 member states (including mandatory ratification by France, Germany and Italy as the Member States in which the highest number of European patents had effect in 2012).

While the commencement of the new regime has been delayed by Brexit and constitutional challenges to the ratification of the UPC Agreement in Germany, these obstacles now appear to have been overcome and it is estimated that the UPC will start operations around mid-2022. However, Ireland has not yet held a referendum to ratify the UPC Agreement, nor has the Irish Government made the necessary preparations in order to position Ireland as a hub for European patent litigation under the new regime. Key lobbying groups such as IBEC have recently called on the Government to immediately set out a timetable for Ireland's ratification of the UPC Agreement and to undertake preparatory work in relation to the establishment of the UPC.

Under the existing structure, the only enforceable patent rights are national patents. This means that applicants seeking patent protection in Europe must register their granted patent application in each Member State where protection is required. Additionally, patent owners may only pursue alleged infringers on a country-by-country basis, meaning that there are often parallel cases about the same European patent happening in multiple courts in various EU Member States.

The new unified patent system will provide a simpler, more cost-effective regime, affording businesses a streamlined and harmonised "one-stop" shop administration process for granting and enforcing patents. A single "Unitary Patent" system for registration will involve the payment of one registration and validation fee for the grant of a patent with broad territorial scope, and there will be only one single fee for patent renewals. There will be a centralised enforcement system under the UPC, which will eventually replace the role of purely national enforcement courts in different EU Member States in respect of the enforcement of European patents and Unitary Patents, thereby enabling patent owners to enforce their patents uniformly across 24 participating countries in Europe. Therefore, the new unified patent system will dramatically reduce registration, renewal and litigation costs for businesses who wish to protect and enforce their intellectual property rights.

Opportunity for Ireland to host the UPC's life sciences Central Division

The UPC will comprise a decentralised Court of First Instance with local, regional and central division sections located in certain EU Member States, and a centralised Court of Appeal. Local Divisions will deal with claims for patent infringement taking place in the relevant Member State. The Irish Government has decided to establish a Local Division of the UPC in Dublin, which will promote industry-wide benefits associated with being an international gravitational centre for IP, as well as increased employment in relevant legal and support services sectors.