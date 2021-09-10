We are pleased to launch our 2021 Employment Law Series of short and informative webcasts where Karen Killalea, Partner and head of our Employment team, shares insights on specific areas of employment law, examines recent cases and developments and summarises the key points for employers in Ireland.

This webcast covers the following topics:

COVID-19: Reframing the Challenge, Continuing Our Recovery and Reconnecting Roadmap - 31 August 2021

Key Considerations: Returning to the office What happens on 22 October 2021, can all employees return at that point? Do we still have to physically distance? Is vaccination status relevant to return to work planning? Can we get on a plane for international business travel?



