Generative AI And Your Business - Safe Use And Mitigating Risks

In a recent US survey, 30% of junior employees polled said they use Generative AI for work - but 70% of them haven't told their bosses! Time to do an audit, and put a policy in place for the purchase and deployment of AI in your business.

On Wednesday, 24 April, Victor Timon, Head of the ByrneWallace LLP Technology Group, joined by John Clancy, CEO of Galvia, and Elaine Burke, journalist and host of the podcast For Tech's Sake, discussed the implications of Generative AI for businesses. They explained the nuances of Generative AI, examined the key risks and how to mitigate them. They also outlined what should be in your own business's AI Policy and why you need one.

With the introduction of the EU AI Act in April 2024, being prepared and informed about Generative AI is more important than ever.