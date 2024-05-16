Updated CBI Expectations For PI And EMI Authorisation And AISP Registration

On 9 April, the Central Bank of Ireland published updated authorisation expectations for firms that are seeking authorisation as a Payment Institution (PI) or Electronic Money Institution...

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 9 April, the Central Bank of Ireland published updated authorisation expectations for firms that are seeking authorisation as a Payment Institution (PI) or Electronic Money Institution (EMI), or registration as an Account Information Service Provider (AISP).

The Central Bank highlights that the authorisation and supervision of firms operating in the PI and EMI sector is an important and growing part of its mandate. The updated expectations build on the Central Bank's experience of authorising and supervising firms in the sector and on previous communications and guidance to industry.

The revised expectations will provide welcomed clarity, transparency and predictability for applicant firms seeking to be authorised.

The updated expectations list the following top five challenges experienced by the Central Bank in authorisation assessments:

Inadequate preparation and application completeness. Lack of clarity/changing business models. Inordinate delays in responding by applicant firms. Lack of localised risk frameworks. Pre-Approval Controlled Function (PCF) suitability.

Firms that wish to enter or operate within the payments and electronic money legal and regulatory framework, supervised by Central Bank, will need to adhere to these expectations during the authorisation application process.

LK Shields Solicitors is one of the leading law firms in Ireland. Founded in 1988, today we number some 23 Partners, 70+ fee earners and 130 staff. Our principal areas of practice include corporate, litigation and dispute resolution, commercial property, intellectual property and technology, financial services, employment, pensions and employee benefits.

© LK Shields Solicitors, 2010. All rights reserved.

www.lkshields.ie

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.