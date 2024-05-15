ARTICLE
15 May 2024

William Fry's Legal Podcast - Artificial Intelligence Special (Podcast)

WF
William Fry
Contributor
William Fry logo
William Fry is a leading full-service Irish law firm with over 310 legal and tax professionals and 460 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
Explore
Discussing key topics, such as AI governance, data protection, intellectual property, cybersecurity and the AI act, are Leo Moore (Head of William Fry's Technology group)...
Ireland Technology
Photo of Leo Moore
Photo of Barry Scannell
Photo of Rachel Hayes
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Discussing key topics, such as AI governance, data protection, intellectual property, cybersecurity and the AI act, are Leo Moore (Head of William Fry's Technology group), Barry Scannell (Partner, AI and Technology) and Rachel Hayes (Partner, Data Protection and AI).

In addition to identifying key legal considerations, the team discusses practical solutions that companies should consider and implement as they embark on their AI journeys.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Leo Moore
Leo Moore
Photo of Barry Scannell
Barry Scannell
Photo of Rachel Hayes
Rachel Hayes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
15 May 2024

William Fry's Legal Podcast - Artificial Intelligence Special (Podcast)

Ireland Technology
Contributor
William Fry logo
William Fry is a leading full-service Irish law firm with over 310 legal and tax professionals and 460 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More