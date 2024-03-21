ARTICLE

Generative AI has a high resource requirement and a large carbon footprint when answering queries. A traditional search engine will use between .2 grams of Co2 and 1 gram of Co2 per search, in contrast AI uses between 4 grams of Co2 and 20 grams of Co2 per search.

In this video RDJ Real Estate Partner, Shane O'Connor outlines the challenges that AI poses from an ESG perspective and considers how generative AI can assist in procurement.

