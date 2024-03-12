Ireland:
AI Act Deep Dive With Kai Zenner (Podcast)
12 March 2024
William Fry
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
AI law expert and consultant in William Fry's
Technology Department, Barry Scannell, has a deep dive chat about
the AI Act with Kai Zenner, Head of Office and Digital Policy
Adviser for MEP Axel Voss.
Kai Zenner is currently involved in negotiations at an EU level
on the AI Act, AI Liability Directive, E-Privacy regulation and
GDPR.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Ireland
Tokenization Of Real-World Assets
OA Legal
The tokenisation of real assets is revolutionising the financial industry and other sectors by offering new forms of investment and asset management.
The UK's Approach To AI Regulation - An Update
Travers Smith LLP
The UK Government has published its response to the public consultation on its March 2023 AI White Paper, which set out the UK's proposed regulatory framework for AI.