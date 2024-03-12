ARTICLE

AI law expert and consultant in William Fry's Technology Department, Barry Scannell, has a deep dive chat about the AI Act with Kai Zenner, Head of Office and Digital Policy Adviser for MEP Axel Voss.

Kai Zenner is currently involved in negotiations at an EU level on the AI Act, AI Liability Directive, E-Privacy regulation and GDPR.

