This provisional timeline serves as a crucial guide to understanding the phased implementation of the AI Act, marking significant milestones from its initial agreement to the application of specific rules concerning various categories of AI systems.

The timeline not only charts the course of legislative processes but also sheds light on the evolving governance of AI technologies, reflecting the EU's commitment to balancing innovation with ethical considerations and the protection of fundamental rights.

These deadlines will need a great deal of preparation time and the rush to regulate we witnessed for GDPR won't work for this legislation. The time to act is now.

View the timeline by clicking the image below.

