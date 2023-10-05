Welcome to our October 2023 edition of Legal News.
Welcome to our October 2023 edition of Legal News where we continue to provide you with a selection of our recent publications, and present our Legal News Podcast where our knowledge lawyers discuss interesting developments in occupiers' liability and artificial intelligence.
Click here or on the image below to listen to our podcast.
- Careful Where you Tread: Important Changes to Law
on Occupiers' Liability in Ireland
This article provides an overview of the important changes to occupiers' liability under the recently enacted Courts and Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2023.
- CSRD: Proposal to Narrow Scope of EU Corporate
Sustainability Reporting Rules
Thousands of companies are expected to be brought out of scope of sustainability reporting rules under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Taxonomy Regulation following a proposal by the Commission to increase the monetary thresholds triggering such reporting rules.
- Changes to Competition Law Enforcement are Now
Effective
Changes to the Competition Act 2002 have come into force after a long lead time. Here is a recap of the most important changes.
- Just using AI? You may still have onerous AI Act
obligations
Users of high-risk AI systems will bear a substantial set of obligations to guarantee the safe and lawful use of such technologies.
- UK Supreme Court Finding on Litigation Funding
Agreements: The Irish Perspective
The UK Supreme Court recently held that litigation funding agreements between litigation funders and claimants were unenforceable. Given the recent publication of the Law Reform Commission Consultation Paper on litigation funding in Ireland, this case is noteworthy and should be borne in mind.
- AdTech Update: CJEU Landmark Data Protection
Ruling for Online and Behavioural Advertising
What legal basis can online platforms use for processing personal data for targeted advertising? We now have an answer.
In Shorts
- New Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown Autumn 2023
- Venture Capital Funding for Irish Tech Firms up 24% in H1 2023
- Asset Management & Investment Funds Update – September 2023
