On 22 September 2021, the Central Bank of Ireland ("Central Bank") published a notice of intention - in relation to amendments to the list of pre-approval controlled functions ("PCFs").

The proposed amendments to the list of PCFs are set out in the table below, together with the in-situ process for the relevant role. Individuals in-situ in existing PCFs on the date the amended regulations introducing these changes come into effect will not be required to seek the approval of the Central Bank to continue to perform one (or more, in the case of current PCF-15 holders) of the amended PCFs.

Download >> Central Bank of Ireland Notice of Intention re PCF Roles

September 2021

