ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to our September 2023 edition of Legal News where we continue to provide you with a selection of our recent publications, and present our Legal News Podcast where our knowledge lawyers discuss some interesting developments in employment law and the latest development in tech law with the data act. Click here or on the image below to listen to our podcast.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.