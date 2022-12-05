ARTICLE

Partial liquidity transactions are driving a lot of volume in the Irish market at the moment. These deals comprise of growth capital investments, later stage venture investments into innovation driven enterprises and private equity investments into more mature profitable businesses.

Corporate Partner, Morgan Pierse, explores the two main types of deal structures that facilitate a partial exit – the newco buyout structure and the primary/secondary investment direct into the existing company. Along with considering some key tax and corporate structuring challenges and the commercial differences between each deal structure.

