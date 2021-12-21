Private equity activity in Ireland has surged in 2021 and Matheson's dedicated Private Equity Group has advised on some of the most high profile PE deals this year, some of which are highlighted in the clip below. The buoyancy of the private equity sector this year demonstrates Ireland's attractiveness as a destination for investment. With widespread enthusiasm for Irish businesses, the prospects for a further acceleration of PE activity in Ireland in 2022 look strong.

Head of the Private Equity Group, Brian McCloskey commented: "We are delighted to have supported our clients on these exciting transactions. Our deal experience illustrates our position as the law firm of choice for internationally focused PE investors doing business in and from Ireland, and our strong track record of advising on strategically important transactions".

With a wealth of experience across our six partner led offices worldwide and a dedicated 100 person Corporate Department, Matheson has some of the most experienced private equity lawyers in Ireland. Excellence matters and Matheson's Corporate Department, led by 23 partners, has unparalleled experience in complex and innovative domestic and international corporate transactions across all industry sectors.

