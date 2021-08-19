A Matheson team led by corporate M&A partner, Brian McCloskey and senior associates Cait Murphy, Ciara Garahy and Alan McMullen is delighted to have advised Grafton Capital on its investment in Xtremepush, a global multi-channel experience and engagement marketing platform.

Grafton Capital is a private equity firm focused on investment in European, growth stage, tech-enabled companies. Xtremepush enable hundreds of leading enterprise brands to drive engagement and increase revenue. Founded in 2014, Xtremepush headquarters are in Dublin with offices in the UK, US, and Eastern Europe. In early 2018, Xtremepush successfully completed the acquisition of Emailcenter, a leading UK email service provider.

This partnership with Grafton Capital will enable Xtremepush to continue its hyper growth phase.

Brian McCloskey, Corporate M&A Partner at Matheson commented: "We are delighted to have worked with Grafton Capital on this investment. We look forward to watching this exciting Irish company continue to grow with this investment and partnership with Grafton Capital."

