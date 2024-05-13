ARTICLE
13 May 2024

Ceartas DMCA Raises Over €4M In Financing Round

RDJ advised Ceartas DMCA, an AI-powered copyright and piracy protection platform founded by Dan Purcell and Jonathan Smyth, on its recent €4.5M million financing round. The funding was led by Earlybird Venture Capital.
RDJ advised Ceartas DMCA, an AI-powered copyright and piracy protection platform founded by Dan Purcell and Jonathan Smyth, on its recent €4.5M million financing round. The funding was led by Earlybird Venture Capital.

Founded in 2020, Ceartas DMCA uses artificial intelligence to provide copyright and brand protection services for content creators and enterprises. Based out of startup hub Dogpatch Labs in Dublin as well as Berlin, the funding poises Ceartas for global expansion, supporting a strategic opening of a Los Angeles office.

Earlybird Venture Capital is a renowned VC firm dedicated to supporting European tech pioneers.

The RDJ transaction team was led by Sarah Slevin and included David McCarroll (Employment), Mark Barrett (Tax) and Robert O'Daly (Corporate and Commercial).

