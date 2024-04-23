Ireland:
Sarah Thompson Appointed As Our New Head Of ESG (Video)
In this video, Sarah talks about how our ESG Group works with
clients to help them meet their ESG related goals and
obligations.
VIDEO
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
