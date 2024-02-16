Welcome to our February 2024 edition of our Legal News Podcast.
We continue to provide you with cross-sectoral legal developments in the last month and present our Legal News Podcast where our knowledge lawyers, Aisling Doran and Gail Nohilly, discuss the approval by the Irish High Court of the first cross-border conversion into Ireland under new regulations, and the Irish Digital Services Bill.
- The Digital Service Act: Overview and Key Obligations The Digital Services Act comes into effect for intermediary services providers from 17 February 2024. We explore what action should be taken.
- Central Bank Newsletter Highlights Key Issues for (Re)Insurers in 2024 We highlight four key takeaways from the Central Bank of Ireland's quarterly Insurance Newsletter for Q4 2023.
- Cross-Examining Affidavit Evidence in Insolvency Cases The High Court recently considered the consequences of a relevant witness not being cross-examined by the petitioner on his affidavit evidence regarding the solvency of the company.
- Considerations for the Entertainment Industry after the SAG-AFTRA Deal We analyse the key AI provisions under the SAG-AFTRA agreement which was reached following last year's 118 day strike in the entertainment industry.
- New Government Legislation Programme: Industry Sector Breakdown Spring 2024 We published our briefing on the Government Legislation Programme for Spring 2024. 24 bills have been approved by Cabinet for priority publication.
- Final Text of the AI Act is out: Our Initial Thoughts We outline our initial thoughts on the final text of the AI Act circulated to Member States on 21 January 2024.
In Shorts
- Asset Management & Investment Funds Update – Jan 2024
- Data Protection Day: Expectations for 2024 & 2023 Look Back
