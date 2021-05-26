This article explores ESG in the context of the bond market and in particular focuses on the legislative and non- legislative frameworks around ESG Bonds. We also consider what is creating such market appetite for ESG investment products, the importance of ESG Bonds in this market and the impact of European Union sponsored COVID-19 related recovery funds on the demand for ESG Bonds. Lastly, we will summarise how Ireland has a key role to play as a leading EU member state for issuing and listing ESG Bonds on Euronext Dublin.

Find out more here.

Originally published 19/03/2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.