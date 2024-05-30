ARTICLE
30 May 2024

HSE And IPHA Announce Model Clinical Trial Agreement For Tripartite Clinical Trials

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore
The model Clinical Trial Agreement ("mCTA") for tripartite clinical trials is available on the HSE website and is now mandatory. It takes effect from 20 May 2024...
Ireland Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Colin Kavanagh
Photo of Bridget Clinton
Photo of Robert Byrne
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The model Clinical Trial Agreement ("mCTA") for tripartite clinical trials is available on the HSE website and is now mandatory. It takes effect from 20 May 2024 for tripartite engagements involving a commercial sponsor, a contract research organisation and a hospital(s). Standardised CTAs are widely used in other jurisdictions. This follows on from the bipartite CTA, which came into effect on 11 November 2022. The mCTA for tripartite clinical trials seeks to reduce delays for hospitals, lower costs for hospitals and businesses, increase efficiencies, allow more trials to begin on time, and, most importantly, improve patient outcomes.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Colin Kavanagh
Colin Kavanagh
Photo of Bridget Clinton
Bridget Clinton
Photo of Robert Byrne
Robert Byrne
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More