PRS, Student Accommodation And Housing

A recent Supreme Court judgment contains bad news for local authorities and good news for banks.

The Supreme Court and e-Conveyancing – Good News for Banks

The Supreme Court has affirmed the High Court decision in Michelle Maher v Dublin City Council1 that a statutory charge created by the Derelict Sites Act 1990 can be overreached by a prior mortgagee exercising a statutory power of sale.

Our briefing explains why using the conveyancing process to assist in tax collection does not advance the cause of making the conveyancing process more efficient or transparent.

