30 May 2024

Decarbonisation Of Buildings

The Recast Energy Performance of Buildings Directive has been adopted by the Council and will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union shortly.
Energy Performance of Buildings Directive Adopted by EU Council

The Recast Energy Performance of Buildings Directive has been adopted by the Council and will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union shortly. It will enter into force 20 days later. Member states will have two years to incorporate the provisions of the Directive into their national legislation, subject to some exceptions.

The Directive is the culmination of years of work by the EU to provide a legal framework for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from buildings and improving their energy performance to achieve a zero-emission building stock by 2050. The Directive will have significant implications for developers, investors, landlords and tenants, who now have a clearer line of sight of the obligations to be transposed into Irish law, and who will need to factor these obligations into investment strategies and leases.

Our Q&A briefing on the Directive sets out the background and key obligations as well as answering questions in relation to the technical requirements of the Directive.

